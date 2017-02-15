2017/02/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 15, 2017



— a comedian insults the deaf, kicked out

Comedian Ross Browne, not deaf, got the Irish deaf and

Irish interpreters very angry. At an event, he used

gestures that were impossible to understand, making

fun of someone else. As a result, he was kicked off

the stage and ejected from the building, much to the

cheers from the audience. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/comedian-insults-the-deaf/

— Purple Relay no more!

Many deaf people love Purple relay. No more!

There were rumors that something has happened

to Purple. Now this – another relay provider

(not Sorenson) has purchased Purple Relay.

It is ZVRS! Good or bad? This means we have

one less relay provider to serve us. We need

time to figure if this is really good or really

bad for us. DeafDigest hopes it is good for us.

— activist says sign language choice is political

Should we have just one sign language that can be

used everywhere by all deaf in the world? Or should

each nation use their own sign language that others

do not understand. This was an issue brought up by

an activist. As an example, Spanish is spoken by

many nations. Two Spanish speaking strangers, from

different parts of the world, can reasonably

understand each other, despite dialects. Not that

so with sign language!

