2017/02/16

— a real diverse international deaf organization

There is an international organization that has

teachers, students, mechanics, farmers, bankers,

programmers, priests, employed people, retired

people of both genders. That organization is the

Deaf Pilots Association; members are Americans,

Europeans, and Australians. There was a write up

about it in a newspaper today. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-pilot-and-dog/

— breaking a world deaf travel record

The late Irwin Bosch, a New Yorker,

traveled 107 nations, probably holding

an old deaf travel record. This travel record

has been broken by deaf Englishman Tony

Giles, with 116 nations visited to his

credit!

— a room where cops take their breaks

When police officers are tired and need a few

minutes of rest, break and relaxation, they

go to their breakroom at the police station.

The breakroom at the Greenwich (CT) Police

headquarters is named the Anne Carson

Breakroom. This woman, deaf all her life,

was the one that introduced the police

to the uses and ways of the TTY machine

way back years ago. She liked the police

officers so much that she often baked

cakes for them! Not sure if it is the

only police breakroom in the world

that is named after a deaf person.

