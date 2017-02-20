2017/02/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 20, 2017
— deaf chef is boss chef
Not every chef is a real big boss. But Bruce Price,
who is deaf, is the real big boss. He has 45 different
hearing chefs working for him at six separate
restaurants with a hotel chain in Scotland. But
can he cook? He won the Scottish Chef of the Year
three times! Does he use sign language? No,
he communicates orally.
http://deafdigest.com/real-boss-deaf-chef/
— a mystery with sign language
For a hearing person Sign language easy to learn
or difficult to learn? Many hearing people
attend ASL classes but still struggle with
sign language and never really have learned
it well enough. But for some other hearing
people, especially those that have never
attended classes, they learn fast! Said
a hearing person:
I just picked it up. I never went to a
class. I just threw myself into learning
it on my own.
– a simple voting suggestion
Because of communication at voting booths,
there are deaf people that struggle while
wanting to vote. A deaf man came up with
a simple suggestion – set up a white
writing board at voting places to make
written communications much easier.
Hearing people are always scrambling
around for a pen and a pad when a
deaf voter wants to communicate.
