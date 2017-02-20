2017/02/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 20, 2017

— deaf chef is boss chef

Not every chef is a real big boss. But Bruce Price,

who is deaf, is the real big boss. He has 45 different

hearing chefs working for him at six separate

restaurants with a hotel chain in Scotland. But

can he cook? He won the Scottish Chef of the Year

three times! Does he use sign language? No,

he communicates orally. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/real-boss-deaf-chef/

— a mystery with sign language

For a hearing person Sign language easy to learn

or difficult to learn? Many hearing people

attend ASL classes but still struggle with

sign language and never really have learned

it well enough. But for some other hearing

people, especially those that have never

attended classes, they learn fast! Said

a hearing person:

I just picked it up. I never went to a

class. I just threw myself into learning

it on my own.

– a simple voting suggestion

Because of communication at voting booths,

there are deaf people that struggle while

wanting to vote. A deaf man came up with

a simple suggestion – set up a white

writing board at voting places to make

written communications much easier.

Hearing people are always scrambling

around for a pen and a pad when a

deaf voter wants to communicate.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf upholsterers

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

2/19/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/