2017/02/21

— ADA helps an invention become popular

More shops and takeout places have kiosks,

which help the deaf with their orders.

A newspaper story said that ADA is the

reason for these many kiosks everywhere. Business

owners, always afraid of these ADA lawsuits,

have been installing these kiosks.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/typical-kiosk-at-typical-fast-food-outlet/

— many youtube captions

It was announced that over one billion youtube

videos are now captioned. This is great.

The hope is that quality of these captions will

continue to improve.

But if the quality stays the same, it will be

a disappointment to all of us

— wasting the skills of a deaf immigrant

Sushil (full name not known) lives in Colorado.

He is an immigrant from Nepal and has been in

USA for 9 years.

In Nepal, he owned his computer business,

earning enough money to travel all over the world.

He knows much about technology, design and

photography.

Yet in USA he lost jobs because of communication

issues. No one wanted to hire him. And even one

social service placed him in a program with other

intellectually challenged cients!

Are we wasting the skills of Sushil along

with many other highly skilled deaf immigrants?

Yes!

