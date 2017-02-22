2017/02/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 22, 2017

— a trick by a deaf machinist

A deaf machinist has been employed by the same company

for fifty years. He said that the trick was to feel

the vibrations better than what hearing employees

would know by these sounds! As a result his machined

products were better than what they could produce!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/machine-sound-or-vibrations/

— confession of a deaf referee

A deaf referee. that functions as a hearing person

when using his hearing aid, had a confession. He

would remove his hearing aid while refereeing an

athletic contest. He said with hearing aid he would

hear abusive remarks by the players – and so, felt

better off not using it!

— notetaking vs CART

Many deaf people do not use sign language.

For them, they must rely on something else

to keep up with the discussions in the

classroom. This would mean CART, yet it

was surprising that a deaf student at

University of Louisiana-Lafayette

would not provide him with a notetaker.

As a result he has filed a discrimination

lawsuit. This is puzzling – why notetaking

and not CART?

