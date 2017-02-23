2017/02/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 23, 2017

— a big career jump for a deaf woman

big jump from a circus career (clown, trapeze artist,

and contortionist) to a career in high fashion. Ths is

the name of Carola Insolera, deaf all her life and

born in Norway. Her picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/carola-insolera/

— lack of deaf role models in children’s books

In an interview, Susan Daniels, the CEO of National Deaf Children’s

Society and Deaf Child Worldwide in Great Britain, said that

deaf children are lacking role models in the books they are reading.

— IRS warning about scammers

IRS is warning about scammers that use deaf video relay service,

prettending to work for IRS and claiming deaf people owe money.

Why cannot relay services screen these calls on behalf of the

deaf. They don’t!

