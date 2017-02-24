2017/02/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 24, 2017



— Gallaudet hopefully not losing its identity

The Washington, DC Metro (rapid transit/subway)

system is broke. And if money is not found within

coming months, there may be dire consequences.

One such consequence is selling the naming

rights to metro stop stations. One such station

is NoMa–GallaudeU station. This name has

generated millions of dollars of free publicity

for Gallaudet. If Gallaudet loses its station

name, then would Gallaudet lose its identity?

Hope it never happens. By the way, it is just

15 minute breezy walk from the stop to the

campus. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/gallaudet-hopefully-not-losing-identity/

— a deaf pitcher at minor league spring training camp

Kevin Grendell, who is deaf and a lefthanded pitcher,

is in the Los Angeles Angels minor league training camp.

Hopefully we will be hearing more of him in years to come

since we’ve not had a great deaf pitcher since the days of

Dummy Taylor.

— DeafWest in another new play

It was mentioned that DeafWest is worried about funding,

but it did not stop them from showing a new play

“Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo” which will debut

March 7th.

