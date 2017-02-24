2017/02/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 24, 2017
— Gallaudet hopefully not losing its identity
The Washington, DC Metro (rapid transit/subway)
system is broke. And if money is not found within
coming months, there may be dire consequences.
One such consequence is selling the naming
rights to metro stop stations. One such station
is NoMa–GallaudeU station. This name has
generated millions of dollars of free publicity
for Gallaudet. If Gallaudet loses its station
name, then would Gallaudet lose its identity?
Hope it never happens. By the way, it is just
15 minute breezy walk from the stop to the
campus. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/gallaudet-hopefully-not-losing-identity/
— a deaf pitcher at minor league spring training camp
Kevin Grendell, who is deaf and a lefthanded pitcher,
is in the Los Angeles Angels minor league training camp.
Hopefully we will be hearing more of him in years to come
since we’ve not had a great deaf pitcher since the days of
Dummy Taylor.
— DeafWest in another new play
It was mentioned that DeafWest is worried about funding,
but it did not stop them from showing a new play
“Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo” which will debut
March 7th.
