2017/02/27

— deaf newscaster refuses to “fix” the birth of her children
Sarah-Jane Moloney is a deaf newscaster in Ireland.
At a fertility clinic in Spain, she and her husband
were asked if they could have their genes fixed so
that the children would be born deaf. She said –
no, let nature take its course. As it is, both
children were born hearing. Her comments hit
the Irish newspapers. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.net/refusing-to-fix-genes-so-children-would-be-born-deaf/
— a Deaf Oscar goof
Oscar, the highlight event of the year for actors and
performers, are always getting into goofs. An example
was announcing the wrong movie as the winner. Any
deaf goofs? Yes, but not deaf but of fake-deaf.
In 1978 at the Oscar, a group of children, announced
as deaf, sign-sang Debby Boone’s Light Up My Life.
These children were fake-deaf and even worse, they
could not really sign at all!
— disabled governor protects the deaf
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott uses a wheelchair to
get around. It is nice to hear that he protected
Texas School for the Deaf. The state has imposed
a hiring freeze on state agencies – but the
school has been made exempt from the hiring
freeze, upon orders of the governor!
