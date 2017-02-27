2017/02/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 27, 2017

— deaf newscaster refuses to “fix” the birth of her children

Sarah-Jane Moloney is a deaf newscaster in Ireland.

At a fertility clinic in Spain, she and her husband

were asked if they could have their genes fixed so

that the children would be born deaf. She said –

no, let nature take its course. As it is, both

children were born hearing. Her comments hit

the Irish newspapers. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.net/refusing-to-fix-genes-so-children-would-be-born-deaf/

— a Deaf Oscar goof

Oscar, the highlight event of the year for actors and

performers, are always getting into goofs. An example

was announcing the wrong movie as the winner. Any

deaf goofs? Yes, but not deaf but of fake-deaf.

In 1978 at the Oscar, a group of children, announced

as deaf, sign-sang Debby Boone’s Light Up My Life.

These children were fake-deaf and even worse, they

could not really sign at all!

— disabled governor protects the deaf

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott uses a wheelchair to

get around. It is nice to hear that he protected

Texas School for the Deaf. The state has imposed

a hiring freeze on state agencies – but the

school has been made exempt from the hiring

freeze, upon orders of the governor!

