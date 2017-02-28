2017/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2017
— angry legislator rips up a bill
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Iowa legislator, hated the
bill that would have ended licensing requirements
for many professions, including interpreters.
As a result, he ripped up the bill in half.
People watching him from the gallery all rose
up in cheers! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/angry-legislator/
— a big concert not captioned on TV
A big event in Wales is a musical festival –
the Cyngerdd Gwyl Ddewi, a St David Day Concert.
Deaf music lovers watched the program, expecting
it to be captioned. It wasn’t and people are
angry about it. They said the broadcaster
discriminated against the deaf. The broadcaster
denied it, saying there were two reasons for
no captions – copyright issues and also
difficulty in translating Welsh songs into
English language. What would the deaf Americans
say if the recent Oscar program wasn’t captioned!
— app to improve customer service for deaf
Working with Bermuda Islands Association of the Deaf,
an American high tech company is developing
an app to help public service companies deal with
their deaf customers (telecoms, power suppliers,
banks, insurance companies, etc). No video
relay service – just the deaf customer directly
with the company.
