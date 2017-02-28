2017/02/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – February 28, 2017

— angry legislator rips up a bill

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Iowa legislator, hated the

bill that would have ended licensing requirements

for many professions, including interpreters.

As a result, he ripped up the bill in half.

People watching him from the gallery all rose

up in cheers! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/angry-legislator/

— a big concert not captioned on TV

A big event in Wales is a musical festival –

the Cyngerdd Gwyl Ddewi, a St David Day Concert.

Deaf music lovers watched the program, expecting

it to be captioned. It wasn’t and people are

angry about it. They said the broadcaster

discriminated against the deaf. The broadcaster

denied it, saying there were two reasons for

no captions – copyright issues and also

difficulty in translating Welsh songs into

English language. What would the deaf Americans

say if the recent Oscar program wasn’t captioned!

— app to improve customer service for deaf

Working with Bermuda Islands Association of the Deaf,

an American high tech company is developing

an app to help public service companies deal with

their deaf customers (telecoms, power suppliers,

banks, insurance companies, etc). No video

relay service – just the deaf customer directly

with the company.

