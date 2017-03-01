2017/03/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 1, 2017
— The Villages court case: comments
A newspaper said the deaf won the Villages
(Florida) court case regarding no interpreters for
learning classes. Yet this story leads to more
questions – 30 deaf people testified but
only 21 were awarded money; why not nine others?
Total of $212,000 split among the 21 winners
(nearly $11,000 per winner) in this three-week
long trial, costing millions of dollars in
legal fees, yet for the deaf winners, it is
“pennies”. Who pays for legal fees of these
deaf winners, never mind deaf losers? Why
did the trial last three weeks? Something
does not look right after reading the story.
And besides – the Villages could appeal,
not that they will! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/anti-deaf-village/
— captions for the hearing
Many hearing people hate captions, saying it
is distracting on the screen, and they would
turn it off on TV if no deaf people are around.
Yet, many hearing people have a very hard
time following these Lord of The Rings
stories, and other classicals, even with voices.
This is where the captions come in!
— Deaflympics on TV
Deaflympics is coming up. Will it be on TV?
It was announced that the Olympic Channel
has signed a tie-up with the International
Committee of Sports for the Deaf (the governing
body of the Deaflympics). It says that Deaflympics
could be broadcast. “Could” does not mean it will,
though!
