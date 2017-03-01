2017/03/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 1, 2017

— The Villages court case: comments

A newspaper said the deaf won the Villages

(Florida) court case regarding no interpreters for

learning classes. Yet this story leads to more

questions – 30 deaf people testified but

only 21 were awarded money; why not nine others?

Total of $212,000 split among the 21 winners

(nearly $11,000 per winner) in this three-week

long trial, costing millions of dollars in

legal fees, yet for the deaf winners, it is

“pennies”. Who pays for legal fees of these

deaf winners, never mind deaf losers? Why

did the trial last three weeks? Something

does not look right after reading the story.

And besides – the Villages could appeal,

not that they will! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/anti-deaf-village/

— captions for the hearing

Many hearing people hate captions, saying it

is distracting on the screen, and they would

turn it off on TV if no deaf people are around.

Yet, many hearing people have a very hard

time following these Lord of The Rings

stories, and other classicals, even with voices.

This is where the captions come in!

— Deaflympics on TV

Deaflympics is coming up. Will it be on TV?

It was announced that the Olympic Channel

has signed a tie-up with the International

Committee of Sports for the Deaf (the governing

body of the Deaflympics). It says that Deaflympics

could be broadcast. “Could” does not mean it will,

though!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Clarke School, unbelievable incident

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

2/26/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/