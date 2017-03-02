2017/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2017

— Great Britain refuses deaf woman free hospital service

Dena Bryant, who is deaf, was born in Great Gonerby, a

small British village of just 2,000 people. She has

lived in that town all her life. She needed medical

treatment at a nearby hospital, but the medical

staff refused to admit her. They felt she was faking

her British citizenship, despite her protests that

she was born in that hospital and grew up in the

nearby small town. The government did not want to

give free medical services for non-citizens, and

this was the reason they blocked her. The government,

however, said they are investigating. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hospital-says-no-to-deaf-woman/

— PAH shouted by a hearing woman, not deaf woman

In ASL Lingo, PAH (lipreadable mouth movement)

means finally. Deaf people say it all the time.

Do hearing people say it? Chris Ardis, not

deaf, is a teacher of the deaf and also a teacher

of ASL classes. She and her colleages were

embroiled in a controversial political issue

with the school board. When she won the vote,

she said PAH even though her friends did not

understand what it meant! A PAH is a PAH.

— feeling, not hearing, the police siren

Could deaf people hear the siren? Yes, if they

wear a hearing aid or a CI. Could deaf people

feel the siren without a hearing aid or

a CI? Police departments say that Howler

siren can be felt by the deaf – they say

it rumbles – just like motorcycles whizzing

by!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— small town fire chief is deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

2/26/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/