2017/03/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 2, 2017
— Great Britain refuses deaf woman free hospital service
Dena Bryant, who is deaf, was born in Great Gonerby, a
small British village of just 2,000 people. She has
lived in that town all her life. She needed medical
treatment at a nearby hospital, but the medical
staff refused to admit her. They felt she was faking
her British citizenship, despite her protests that
she was born in that hospital and grew up in the
nearby small town. The government did not want to
give free medical services for non-citizens, and
this was the reason they blocked her. The government,
however, said they are investigating. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hospital-says-no-to-deaf-woman/
— PAH shouted by a hearing woman, not deaf woman
In ASL Lingo, PAH (lipreadable mouth movement)
means finally. Deaf people say it all the time.
Do hearing people say it? Chris Ardis, not
deaf, is a teacher of the deaf and also a teacher
of ASL classes. She and her colleages were
embroiled in a controversial political issue
with the school board. When she won the vote,
she said PAH even though her friends did not
understand what it meant! A PAH is a PAH.
— feeling, not hearing, the police siren
Could deaf people hear the siren? Yes, if they
wear a hearing aid or a CI. Could deaf people
feel the siren without a hearing aid or
a CI? Police departments say that Howler
siren can be felt by the deaf – they say
it rumbles – just like motorcycles whizzing
by!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— small town fire chief is deaf
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
2/26/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/