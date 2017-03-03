2017/03/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 3, 2017
— Amazon Cloud crash and Deaf crash
Many of us use Cloud Computing, and we have read about
the Amazon Cloud crash. Bad computer parts? No,
it was a simple programming error (just a typo)
that caused the Amazon Cloud world to come down
in a big crash. A simple typo caused the same
thing to a computer system at a national American
agency serving the deaf. The records were wiped
out and could not be saved! The agency was
forced to throw out the computer system and
replace it with a new one, starting all over.
Needless to say, the agency was not the same
since that crash. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/amazon-cloud-crash-and-deaf-crash/
— priority at FCC
We are always concerned everytime FCC changes its
chairperson. New chairperson always has his own
agenda and priorities. He may be deaf-friendly or
not deaf-friendly. The new chairperson is Ajit
Pai, and it is great to hear from him that one
of his priorities is to deal with quality of
interpreters with the Video Relay Service. He
wants a medical interpreter if the relay call
is medically-related; he wants a legal interpreter
if the relay call is legal-related and so on.
Easy to do it? No, but it is a start!
— arranged marriages possibily led to many deaf children
A team of researchers at the Madras ENT Research Foundation,
in India, is puzzled over too many deaf children born
in a group of 60 families in a rural village. Without
saying it directly, they are implying it may be the
consequences of too many arranged marriages among
members of this close-knit village.
