2017/03/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 3, 2017

— Amazon Cloud crash and Deaf crash

Many of us use Cloud Computing, and we have read about

the Amazon Cloud crash. Bad computer parts? No,

it was a simple programming error (just a typo)

that caused the Amazon Cloud world to come down

in a big crash. A simple typo caused the same

thing to a computer system at a national American

agency serving the deaf. The records were wiped

out and could not be saved! The agency was

forced to throw out the computer system and

replace it with a new one, starting all over.

Needless to say, the agency was not the same

since that crash. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/amazon-cloud-crash-and-deaf-crash/

— priority at FCC

We are always concerned everytime FCC changes its

chairperson. New chairperson always has his own

agenda and priorities. He may be deaf-friendly or

not deaf-friendly. The new chairperson is Ajit

Pai, and it is great to hear from him that one

of his priorities is to deal with quality of

interpreters with the Video Relay Service. He

wants a medical interpreter if the relay call

is medically-related; he wants a legal interpreter

if the relay call is legal-related and so on.

Easy to do it? No, but it is a start!

— arranged marriages possibily led to many deaf children

A team of researchers at the Madras ENT Research Foundation,

in India, is puzzled over too many deaf children born

in a group of 60 families in a rural village. Without

saying it directly, they are implying it may be the

consequences of too many arranged marriages among

members of this close-knit village.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— dog fools deaf master

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

2/26/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/