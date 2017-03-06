2017/03/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 6, 2017

— too many ADA lawsuits possibly hurting us

Are we in the habit of filing too many ADA

lawsuits? DeafDigest saw two things that have

happened. The Villages (Florida) closed up

their Senior Learning Center. University of

California is taking down all of their

videos, not accessible to both the deaf

and hearing. Is this part of a troubling

trend when the defendants simply shut down

their services to avoid paying for captions

and interpreters? A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/excessive-ada-lawsuits/

— a soap opera scene that makes no sense

TV soap operas are a way of life in India.

One such scene makes no sense. A fake-deaf

actress “forgot” to put on her hearing aid.

She leaves the room to look for her hearing

aid – and while she is absent for a few

minutes, a crime is committed. She comes

back, not knowing what is going on. In

real life, if a hard of hearing person

depends on hearing aid, why would it be

forgotten in the first place?

— employees of deaf agency on strike

It is not happening, yet, in USA but

employees of the Canadian Hearing Society

are going on a strike! The management

couldn’t agree on employment terms with the

Canadian Union of Public Employees. As

a result, employees are walking off the

job. Who wins? There are four losers –

the employer, the union, the employees

and most important of all, deaf clients

that desperately need services!

