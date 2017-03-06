2017/03/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 6, 2017
— too many ADA lawsuits possibly hurting us
Are we in the habit of filing too many ADA
lawsuits? DeafDigest saw two things that have
happened. The Villages (Florida) closed up
their Senior Learning Center. University of
California is taking down all of their
videos, not accessible to both the deaf
and hearing. Is this part of a troubling
trend when the defendants simply shut down
their services to avoid paying for captions
and interpreters? A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/excessive-ada-lawsuits/
— a soap opera scene that makes no sense
TV soap operas are a way of life in India.
One such scene makes no sense. A fake-deaf
actress “forgot” to put on her hearing aid.
She leaves the room to look for her hearing
aid – and while she is absent for a few
minutes, a crime is committed. She comes
back, not knowing what is going on. In
real life, if a hard of hearing person
depends on hearing aid, why would it be
forgotten in the first place?
— employees of deaf agency on strike
It is not happening, yet, in USA but
employees of the Canadian Hearing Society
are going on a strike! The management
couldn’t agree on employment terms with the
Canadian Union of Public Employees. As
a result, employees are walking off the
job. Who wins? There are four losers –
the employer, the union, the employees
and most important of all, deaf clients
that desperately need services!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— Deaf, invisible music
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
3/5/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/