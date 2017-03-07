2017/03/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 7, 2017

— a demanding job for young deaf person

Many people love to golf. And when they go to golf

courses, they hire caddies for two reasons, to

carry their golf carts and to advise them on

best clubs to use for each shots. This requires

communications. And we have a young deaf woman

who is a caddy – Amber Heun, who works a golf

course in Wisconsin. If she gets good tips

from golfers it means one thing – she has done

a great job! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-golf-caddy/

— a praise from Marlee Matlin

A praise from Marlee Matlin, who is quite

outspoken in her own right. She praised

Robert Osborne, not deaf, that departed us.

He was a well known movie historian and a

movie host with the Turner Movie Classics.

Marlee said in a tweet that he was of

pure class and one of the first people

in Hollywood who supported her breaking

barriers. RIP.

— a doctor overrules a nurse

DeafDigest mentioned a few days ago that

a deaf British woman was refused admission

to a hospital. The nurse thought she

was not really a British citizen and not

entitled to free medical services. The

nurse kept on questioning that deaf woman

for three continuous hours, not believing

that she was born in Great Britain. A

doctor saw it and stopped the nurse from

continuing to question her – and immediately

gave her the medical treatment she needed.

The deaf woman was born in Great Britain but

her ancestors were Native Americans! Racism

against the deaf? Yes!

