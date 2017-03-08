2017/03/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 8, 2017

— honoring a deaf woman on International Women’s Day

Today is the International Women’s Day. We have many

deaf female pioneers that have excelled, as compared

to hearing peers, in many fields. One such deaf pioneer

honored today is Olga Skorokhodova, a Russian/Ukrainian

woman, who passed away in 1982. She worked towards

better education and schooling for the deaf-blind.

We all have heard of Helen Keller, but Olga Skorokhodova

certainly flew under the radar. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/pioneer-with-deaf-blind/

— noise did not wake up sleeping deaf people

A construction is underway on a street in metro

Phoenix area. Deaf residents, living in a house

on that street were not bothered by construction

noise. But they were terribly bothered by

construction vibration! It woke them up one

morning. A complaint was filed by the deaf

family and the TV local news picked it up.

— owning most beautiful (ugly) bulldog

The 38th Annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest

is taking place in Iowa. Entered into that

contest are 120 bulldogs from 13 different

states. One of these bulldogs is named

Opal and it is owned by a deaf woman

from Cary, Illinois. Hopefully this

deaf-owned bulldog will win!

