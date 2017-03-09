2017/03/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 9, 2017

— brothers partnership requires communications

We have had a few deaf business partners. Some

worked; some didn’t. For two deaf brothers

owning a partnership in a franchase business,

the #1 lesson they have learned is – communications

with hearing clients. Brother partners Waylon and

Jerrel Mathern own a franchise in home storage

services, based in Seattle, Washington. They said

“Our communication is more through emails, texts and

forms of social media.” So far, they’ve been

successful. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/brothers-partners/

— to be employed in Hollywood is to take risks

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur, who is said to be one of the

few deaf actors to be able to work consistently

in the cut-throat Hollywood world, said it

requires risk-taking. Part of his success, he

said, is to continue to make hearing contacts.

The challenge is to win deaf roles that normally

would be given to fake-deaf actors. And the

big risk lies for deaf actors that win deaf roles!

Perception, real and fake, is the name of the

game in Hollywood.

— agency in India claims 5,000 deaf hires since 2009

There was a story today that Deaf Enabled Foundation,

an agency started by the deaf for the deaf in India

in 2009, has found jobs for over 5,000 deaf clients

across the nation. India is one of these nations where

deaf people face difficulties in finding employment.

Is the 5,000 figure real or an exaggeration?

