2017/03/10

— weird reason for delay on deaf-friendly apartments

In Plymouth, a city of some 230,000 people in

Great Britain, the city planners delayed approval

of deaf-friendly apartments that were proposed by

the Plymouth Deaf Association. It was delayed because

some hearing neighbors didn’t like the new design

of the parking area! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/british-deaf-friendly-apartments-proposal/

— a fact about Canadian Hearing Society staffers on strike

It was just learned that while the staffers with the

Canadian Hearing Society are on strike (as mentioned

few days ago by DeafDigest), approximately 90 percent

of them are deaf! (deaf, oral deaf, late deafened

or hard of hearing, whatever). They have said they

were not getting employee health benefits from

the service agency. How disappointing!

— fake-deaf actor admits a big risk

Ram Charan is a popular hearing actor in India,

having starred in many Bollywood movies. He

likes to take acting risks – one such risk is

playing a fake-deaf role. He admitted it was

a big risk – because he would be typecast

forever as a fake-deaf actor. No actor likes

to be typecast because it is a career-killer!

For some reason, Bollywood producers just would

not cast a real-deaf actor in a deaf role.

