2017/03/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 13, 2017

— unusual deaf taxi

Denish Komakech, who is deaf, earns a good living

in Uganda by driving an unusual taxi. To take a

look at that unusual taxi, go to:

http://deafdigest.com/taxi-in-uganda/

— USA Deaflympics chief steps down

USA Deaflympics chief Jack Lamberton resigned. Taking over

on a temporary basis is Jeff Salit. How and to what extent

would it affect the USA’s preparation with the upcoming

Deaflympics? We do not know and so, just stay tuned!

— impossible to lipread some languages

Could every spoken language be lipread by

expert lipreaders? There was a TV story of

some languages in Africa that are spoken by

click-tongue sounds. Something to do with

air being pushed into mouth between certain

words. Click-tongue languages lipreadable?

Don’t know!

