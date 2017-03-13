2017/03/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 13, 2017
— unusual deaf taxi
Denish Komakech, who is deaf, earns a good living
in Uganda by driving an unusual taxi. To take a
look at that unusual taxi, go to:
http://deafdigest.com/taxi-in-uganda/
— USA Deaflympics chief steps down
USA Deaflympics chief Jack Lamberton resigned. Taking over
on a temporary basis is Jeff Salit. How and to what extent
would it affect the USA’s preparation with the upcoming
Deaflympics? We do not know and so, just stay tuned!
— impossible to lipread some languages
Could every spoken language be lipread by
expert lipreaders? There was a TV story of
some languages in Africa that are spoken by
click-tongue sounds. Something to do with
air being pushed into mouth between certain
words. Click-tongue languages lipreadable?
Don’t know!
