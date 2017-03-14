2017/03/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 14, 2017

— University of California problems with the deaf

Does University of California (at Berkeley) have

problems with the deaf? Three deaf issues involved

the university. For years until 1980, the university

next door neighbor was California School for the

Deaf. The university said the deaf school property

sat on an earthquake fault and had to be moved out.

When the deaf school moved to Fremont, the university

immediately seized the land as their own! Then just

few weeks ago the university took down the online

videos to avoid paying for captioning costs. And

now this – refusing to give interpreters for a

deaf woman who was a visiting student from

Canada. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/no-interpreter-for-deaf-visiting-student/

— a big College Board SAT mess with the deaf

A deaf junior at a mainstreamed program made arrangements

for an interpreter to show up for his SAT exam. Yet

the interpreter never showed up and the SAT people

told the deaf student he must bring his own interpreter!

As a result, the student’s mother was forced to

interpret for her son during the exam. You guessed it,

the mother was not that really skilled with ASL. The

College Board apologized for the interpreting mess.

— a rare small town deaf organization growth

People say that in small towns deaf organizations

are dying for lack of membership numbers. This may

be true – but there is a feel-good story. The

Hutchinson Association of the Deaf (Kansas), in

existence for many years, was in danger of closing

up because of low numbers. Then something happened.

New people came on board with ideas of hosting special

events. It helped – from 12 people showing up in

the past; the latest event attracted 42 people coming

from different towns. They agreed on a name change

– Kansas South Central Association of the Deaf.

They agreed on a new board of directors. Things are

looking up right now.

