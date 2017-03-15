2017/03/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 15, 2017

— new wine by a famous deaf person

Nyle DiMarco, who rocketed to fame with wins at the

Dancing with the Stars and the America’s Top Model

is entering a new venture – winemaking business. The

wine is Signature Series 2014 Napa Valley Cabernet

Sauvignon. Part of sales proceeds will go into his

new foundation. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/nyle-deaf-wine/

— extreme attorney greed

Is there such a thing as Extreme Attorney Greed?

Well, there was a short posting of a deaf teacher’s

ADA lawsuit over school board refusal to provide

her with an interpreter. There were two trials.

The first trial, which resulted in a hung

jury, netted the attorney $$46,333 in legal

fees. The second trial netted this same attorney

$44,987 in legal fees. What about the

deaf teacher? The second trial just netted

her $310.00, earmarked for her medical fees.

In other words, the teacher got nothing

whereas the attorney netted over $91.000!

— deaf attorney trapped into a scam

A deaf attorney, working on a case with

another attorney, was trapped into a

scam! Someone hacked into deaf attorney’s

email box and sent out a fake message

regarding that case. The deaf attorney

opened that email, thinking it was

related to the case they were working

on. As a result, this scam resulted in

emails to people on deaf attorney’s

private email list. The deaf attorney

had to spend hours cleaning up the mess.

We can only hope there were no lasting

damages as a result of that scam.

