2017/03/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 16, 2017

— Deafville in Texas

Deafville in Texas? Not in Austin or Dallas or

Houston – but in El Paso, which is just across

Mexico and also of New Mexico. It is located

in Northwest El Paso, and so far, 30 lots have

been sold. Cost of living? $800 per month

condos; $1,200 per month town houses;

and houses from $175,00 to $300,000.

Ideal for deaf? Always someone to use

sign language with. But there are people that

crave big cities (New York, Chicago, Los

Angeles, etc). There are people that crave

smaller towns. Depends on individual

tastes. A picture is at:

A picture is at:

— national magazine says 911 useless for deaf

Mother Jones is a national magazine that focuses

on politics, the environment, human rights, and culture.

This most recent edition ran a headline that said:

911 Is Practically Useless for Millions of People. Here’s Why

While the article is long – the key point is that

too much time is lost with deaf people that use 911

via text as compared to hearing people that use

911 via voice.

— interpreters are not rock stars

Rock star interpreters? It is a wrong phrase

and should not be used at all. Interpreters

help bridge communication gaps between the

deaf and hearing. This is their sole mission.

Yes, hearing people, who have never seen an

interpreter, are fascinated by these

“beautiful” signs that they really do not

understand. This is why they point at some

interpreters as rock stars. The phrase

rock star is reserved for movie stars

and singers and certainly not interpreters!

