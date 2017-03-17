2017/03/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 17, 2017

— British MP uses sign language during a session

Labour MP Dawn Butler used British Sign Language

during a session at the House of Commons.

She wanted British Sign Language to

be given equal status as with other languages –

English, Welsh, Cornish and Gaelic. After she

sat down, MP’s of all parties stood up to

a loud applause. Will it become an official

language? The House of Commons is the lower

house and the upper house – the House of the

Lords tend to look down on the lower House!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/sign-language-at-house-of-commons/

— Gallaudet’s Seven Year Itch

Gallaudet had a Seven Year Itch, and it has

nothing to do with personal relationships.

Only it had something to do with the big

announcement that the university will be

offering a new major in Public Health.

Seven years ago, then-new president Alan

Hurwitz made a new Public Health major

as one of his primary goals. Rome wasn’t

built in a day, though, and it took seven

years for Hurwitz’s dream to reach reality

by the next Gallaudet administration.

DeafDigest is very happy about it for it

offers Gallaudet students another possible

career choice.

— two hearing people communicating in ASL

There was a debate – is it OK for two hearing

people to communicate with each other in ASL

in public? Well, interpreters do that often.

Coda classmates in public schools do that

often. And there was a small scandal at the

old Chicago Mercantile Exchange years ago

when two Coda traders used ASL to communicate

with each other on the trading floor! While

they were not fired, they were disciplined.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Chopped Deaf Chef

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

3/12/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

Harris Communication announcements – Deaf Seniors of America Houston

ASL link is at:

https://youtu.be/yoUYHs70qKM

text announcement is at:

http://deafdigest.com/harris-dsa-houston-booth/