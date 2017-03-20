2017/03/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 20, 2017



— a survey of employers

A group of hearing students at Nanyang Technological

University (in Singapore) ran a survey, querying

nearly 100 companies. A simple question was asked –

would you hire the deaf? Fifty percent of these

employers said they wouldn’t. Why? Communication

concerns with customers, supervisors and fellow

employees. Is it any better in USA? A picture

is at:

http://deafdigest.com/frustrated-deaf-jobseeker/

— strange newspaper headline

A Malaysian newspaper headline said:

Challenges of a part-time sign language interpreter

The part time interpreter explained that deaf people

do not often ask for interpreters, and also that

their homes are scattered everywhere. As a result,

not too much of demand for interpreters!

— 63-year old deaf man runs away from home

A deaf man, 63 years old, ran away from home,

spending all of his time at the police station

in a town of 23,000 people. He was a go-fer,

errand boy, traffic controller, paper boy,

courier, etc. He had been doing these

voluntary tasks for 20 years for no pay.

His family finally found him and forced

him to come home. He wasn’t too happy about it.

Only in India could it happen! Very possibly

he was abused or ignored at home and wanted

to out of that atmosphere.

