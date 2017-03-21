2017/03/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 21, 2017

— more on University of California interpreter issue

DeafDigest previously mentioned that University of

California refused to give an interpreter for

a deaf Canadian woman who was a visiting student.

It was learned that the university did not have

an interpreter that were skilled with ASL signs

that are needed for her research for her

doctorate. Lousy interpreter, yes, but

skilled interpreter, no! As a result, her

classmates are staging a protest in support

of this deaf student. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/stuck-with-bad-interpreter/

— bulbs for deaf waiters

More restaurants in Asia are hiring deaf

waiters. In one restaurant in India, all tables

have flashing light bulbs. When a hearing

diner wants to order something from the

menu, he pushes the button and the bulb

goes on. DeafDigest wonders why cannot the

hearing diner just wave his hands?

— deaf person works with street traffic

Dean Humphreys, a deaf man from Hounslow,

part of London, Great Britain, has a job

as a traffic technician. He studies

the traffic patterns to determine

if more traffic lights should be installed

or to change the “clock” on current

traffic lights – long wait or short wait

on red lights, etc. He also looks at

road construction crews to seee if it

slows up the traffic. This is a

demanding job. No one likes to be

stuck in a traffic jam.

