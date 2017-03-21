2017/03/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 21, 2017
— more on University of California interpreter issue
DeafDigest previously mentioned that University of
California refused to give an interpreter for
a deaf Canadian woman who was a visiting student.
It was learned that the university did not have
an interpreter that were skilled with ASL signs
that are needed for her research for her
doctorate. Lousy interpreter, yes, but
skilled interpreter, no! As a result, her
classmates are staging a protest in support
of this deaf student. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/stuck-with-bad-interpreter/
— bulbs for deaf waiters
More restaurants in Asia are hiring deaf
waiters. In one restaurant in India, all tables
have flashing light bulbs. When a hearing
diner wants to order something from the
menu, he pushes the button and the bulb
goes on. DeafDigest wonders why cannot the
hearing diner just wave his hands?
— deaf person works with street traffic
Dean Humphreys, a deaf man from Hounslow,
part of London, Great Britain, has a job
as a traffic technician. He studies
the traffic patterns to determine
if more traffic lights should be installed
or to change the “clock” on current
traffic lights – long wait or short wait
on red lights, etc. He also looks at
road construction crews to seee if it
slows up the traffic. This is a
demanding job. No one likes to be
stuck in a traffic jam.
