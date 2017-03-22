2017/03/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 22, 2017
— deaf children in yellow school buses
Deaf schools transport local deaf children to classes
in yellow school buses. It is always scary when
there are bus accidents. It happened to one deaf
school last week. Aand even worse – more scary when
such school buses pass red stop signs! An angry driver
took a video of a deaf school bus that passed a stop
sign! The video went viral. The deaf school is
looking into it. The school bus, however was
contracted to the deaf school by a local school
bus company. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/yellow-school-bus-accident/
— a comment from a national association on 911
The National Emergency Number Association made
this comment – that many local 911 systems are
very difficult for many deaf people to use.
This national association is fighting to improve
ease of 911 for use by the deaf during emergencies.
— Derrick Coleman signs a new NFL contract
Derrick Coleman, who won a Super Bowl with the
Seattle Seahawks, did not play football last
season because of legal and medical issues.
He is coming back, signing a contract to play
for the Atlanta Falccons. We will see if he
makes the final cut prior to the 2017 season-
opening kickoff. Oh, by the way, he is deaf.
