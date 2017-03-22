2017/03/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 22, 2017

— deaf children in yellow school buses

Deaf schools transport local deaf children to classes

in yellow school buses. It is always scary when

there are bus accidents. It happened to one deaf

school last week. Aand even worse – more scary when

such school buses pass red stop signs! An angry driver

took a video of a deaf school bus that passed a stop

sign! The video went viral. The deaf school is

looking into it. The school bus, however was

contracted to the deaf school by a local school

bus company. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/yellow-school-bus-accident/

— a comment from a national association on 911

The National Emergency Number Association made

this comment – that many local 911 systems are

very difficult for many deaf people to use.

This national association is fighting to improve

ease of 911 for use by the deaf during emergencies.

— Derrick Coleman signs a new NFL contract

Derrick Coleman, who won a Super Bowl with the

Seattle Seahawks, did not play football last

season because of legal and medical issues.

He is coming back, signing a contract to play

for the Atlanta Falccons. We will see if he

makes the final cut prior to the 2017 season-

opening kickoff. Oh, by the way, he is deaf.

