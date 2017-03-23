2017/03/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 23, 2017

— a most unusual police officer

Dana Fuller is a police officer with the Port

Authority. It is an agency, a partnership between

New York and New Jersey that oversees the

inter-state transportation system (bridges,

tunnels, airports, bus terminals, and seaports).

Dana is fluent with ASL, probably one of the

nation’s most fluent signing police officers.

He is a Coda. He is a RID member. He is a former

high school ASL instructor and is currently

a part-time university ASL instructor. We

probably may not find too many, if any,

police officers with an extensive ASL background.

His ASL skills came in handy one day when a

car of deaf passengers had an accident near

one of the tunnels!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/asl-fluent-port-authority-police-officer/

— last living graduate of a long-closed deaf school

The Northern New York School for the Deaf located

in Malone, NY, opened in 1890 and closed up for

good in 1943. During its peak years in the twenties

and early thirties, 130 students were enrolled.

Are any of these students still living? Myrtle

Herron Tellier, one of the last graduates,

passed away few days ago. It is believed she

was the last living graduate of the Malone school.

A bloc of these graduates lived in the Syracuse, NY

area right up to seventies and eighties.

— like Deaf ID card or hate it

Do deaf people like Deaf ID card or hate it?

There was a story of the Deaf Community in the

Quad Cities (Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa,

and Rock Island and Moline in Illinois) about

these Deaf ID cards. Some deaf people love it.

Some deaf people hate it. DeafDigest editor

hates it, by the way!

