2017/03/24

— surviving in a competitive fashion design market

The fashion design market is extremely competitive.

Not easy for a hearing fashion designer to make it,

let alone a deaf fashion designer. Mona Thalheimer,

who is deaf, recently displayed her latest fashion

designs in New York. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/clothing-by-deaf-fashion-designer/

— a strange newspaper headline

A mother told a newspaper reporter:

I don’t want my child to be deaf again

Her comment became a newspaper headline.

Does the mother realize that when her

child takes off the CI, he becomes

deaf again. In fact he becomes hearing

and then deaf several times per day!

— feedback on Deaf ID

There was feedback on Deaf ID that was mentioned

in yesterday’s edition. A deaf woman said that

she has the DEAF word on her driver’s license

but would not have DEAF stickers and cards in

public view, not wanting robbers to follow

her home. A DeafBlind person said a similar

issue came up regarding the white cane.

Normally the cane bottom is red to identify the

person as DeafBlind. It was proposed to

change the color to candy stripes. It was

strongly opposed by the DeafBlind because of

safety concerns.

