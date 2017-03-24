2017/03/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 24, 2017
— surviving in a competitive fashion design market
The fashion design market is extremely competitive.
Not easy for a hearing fashion designer to make it,
let alone a deaf fashion designer. Mona Thalheimer,
who is deaf, recently displayed her latest fashion
designs in New York. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/clothing-by-deaf-fashion-designer/
— a strange newspaper headline
A mother told a newspaper reporter:
I don’t want my child to be deaf again
Her comment became a newspaper headline.
Does the mother realize that when her
child takes off the CI, he becomes
deaf again. In fact he becomes hearing
and then deaf several times per day!
— feedback on Deaf ID
There was feedback on Deaf ID that was mentioned
in yesterday’s edition. A deaf woman said that
she has the DEAF word on her driver’s license
but would not have DEAF stickers and cards in
public view, not wanting robbers to follow
her home. A DeafBlind person said a similar
issue came up regarding the white cane.
Normally the cane bottom is red to identify the
person as DeafBlind. It was proposed to
change the color to candy stripes. It was
strongly opposed by the DeafBlind because of
safety concerns.
