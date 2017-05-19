2017/05/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 19, 2017

— a puzzling claim by South Africa

A newspaper in South Africa said that Magteld Smith,

a deaf woman, is the world’s only deaf medical researcher.

Only? Not true – we have had, over the years, deaf

researchers in the medical field. In the past there

were deaf magazines (especially Silent Worker and

Deaf American) that ran few stories on these deaf

medical researchers. A picture of a current medical

researcher that is deaf is at:

— driving while using deaf devices

Pennsylvania announced a crackdown on drivers that

text while driving. The announcement also said:

prohibited use of hearing impairment devices

Hearing impairment devices? Guess that means

texting while driving and also using Facetime

with ASL while driving. What this means if you

need to text or to Facetime, then pull over.

— a big shock: Indiana says they can discriminate

A deaf man filed a lawsuit against the state of

Indiana for discrimination by refusing to give

him an interpreter in a court case. The judge

ruled against Indiana. The state appealed;

the state deputy attorney general said his

state may discriminate in some court

services. So shocking and so disappointing

for the state to consider the deaf as

Second Class citizens, subject to

discrimination.

