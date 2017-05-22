2017/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2017

— these scary old oral school days

Many deaf people attended oral schools years way

back. For some of them, the classroom experience

have been pleasant (especially when teachers

looked the other way while their students were

signing). Unfortunately for others, it was

unpleasant. ASL teacher Rick Zimmer (Red River

College in Canada, he was hit hard on the

hand by a ruler each time he was caught using

ASL on the sly. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hit-on-the-hand-with-a-ruler-for-using-asl/

— deaf engineers at NASA

From time to time we read of deaf engineers working

at high level positions within the NASA. This space

agency has nearly 17.500 employees working at different

field centers. The latest deaf engineer that surfaced

in the newspapers is Johanna Lucht, who works out of

the Langley Research Center in Virginia. While we

do not have deaf astronauts, just yet, we know we

have a support staff of these deaf engineers.

— comment from hearing actress in a deaf role

Deaf people that love movies have already hated

Julianne Moore for playing a deaf role (and

stealing a job from a deaf actress). Moore,

sensitive to these negative comments, said:

I prepared for Wonderstruck by studying ASL,

reading books and watching movies on deaf culture,

and attending a deaf poetry. Yet there were still

some aspects of deaf culture that I know nothing

It was Marlee Matlin that said, years ago, that

all actors should be able to play any roles!

