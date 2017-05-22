2017/05/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 22, 2017
— these scary old oral school days
Many deaf people attended oral schools years way
back. For some of them, the classroom experience
have been pleasant (especially when teachers
looked the other way while their students were
signing). Unfortunately for others, it was
unpleasant. ASL teacher Rick Zimmer (Red River
College in Canada, he was hit hard on the
hand by a ruler each time he was caught using
ASL on the sly. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hit-on-the-hand-with-a-ruler-for-using-asl/
— deaf engineers at NASA
From time to time we read of deaf engineers working
at high level positions within the NASA. This space
agency has nearly 17.500 employees working at different
field centers. The latest deaf engineer that surfaced
in the newspapers is Johanna Lucht, who works out of
the Langley Research Center in Virginia. While we
do not have deaf astronauts, just yet, we know we
have a support staff of these deaf engineers.
— comment from hearing actress in a deaf role
Deaf people that love movies have already hated
Julianne Moore for playing a deaf role (and
stealing a job from a deaf actress). Moore,
sensitive to these negative comments, said:
I prepared for Wonderstruck by studying ASL,
reading books and watching movies on deaf culture,
and attending a deaf poetry. Yet there were still
some aspects of deaf culture that I know nothing
It was Marlee Matlin that said, years ago, that
all actors should be able to play any roles!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— a rarity, deaf heavy equipment operator
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
5/21/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/