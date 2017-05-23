2017/05/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 23, 2017
— winner of deaf chef vs deaf culinary arts teacher
Celebrity deaf chef Kurt Ramborger challenged deaf culinary
arts teacher Curtis Hayward (American School for the Deaf,
West Hartford) in a big cooking event. Who won? Said Jeff Bravin,
the school Executive Director:
It was a great competition! They had to prepare appetizer
and dinner. Curt Hayward won by a couple of points.
It was fun hosting that competition and hope more will be
done in the future!
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/winner-deaf-chef-vs-deaf-chef/
— hosting ASL classes
Across USA many busineses host ASL classes.
It is not free for these businesses.I costs
approximatly $350-400 for ASL instructor
and interpreter fees. When we read of
announements of these ASL classes, we thank
these businesses for hosting these classes
even when they pay out of their pockets!
— deaf unfriendly cars
Many deaf drivers do not realize that if
you forget to turn off the engine while
getting out of the car, your car key fob
will sound an alert. A hearing driver will
hear the alert and go back to the car to turn
off the engine. Not so with deaf drivers.
