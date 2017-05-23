2017/05/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 23, 2017



— winner of deaf chef vs deaf culinary arts teacher

Celebrity deaf chef Kurt Ramborger challenged deaf culinary

arts teacher Curtis Hayward (American School for the Deaf,

West Hartford) in a big cooking event. Who won? Said Jeff Bravin,

the school Executive Director:

It was a great competition! They had to prepare appetizer

and dinner. Curt Hayward won by a couple of points.

It was fun hosting that competition and hope more will be

done in the future!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/winner-deaf-chef-vs-deaf-chef/

— hosting ASL classes

Across USA many busineses host ASL classes.

It is not free for these businesses.I costs

approximatly $350-400 for ASL instructor

and interpreter fees. When we read of

announements of these ASL classes, we thank

these businesses for hosting these classes

even when they pay out of their pockets!

— deaf unfriendly cars

Many deaf drivers do not realize that if

you forget to turn off the engine while

getting out of the car, your car key fob

will sound an alert. A hearing driver will

hear the alert and go back to the car to turn

off the engine. Not so with deaf drivers.

