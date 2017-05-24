2017/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2017
— new law: Deaf or deaf or d/Deaf
Louisiana legislator Rep. Pat Smith, D-Baton Rouge,
has introduced a House Resolution urging that
deaf people be identified by either deaf or
Deaf or d/Deaf. Right now it has been forwarded
to state Senate for their consideration. Good
idea? Don’t know – it may lead to confusion,
and confusion is not what deaf people want!
— possible no more SSDI
The new federal budget has less money for
social services and social programs. What
this means – SSDI may be at risk.
Mick Mulvaney, the Director of the Office of
Management and Budget said:
if you’re on SSDI and you’re not truly disabled,
we need you to go back to work
DeafDigest is awaiting full details on Mulvaney’s
plans.
— a deaf chef’s big comment
Omar Zamir is a deaf chef with the The Courthouse
Restaurant in Blackburn (United Kingdom). In a
newspaper interview with an interpreter he said
he loves working in restaurants for one reason –
no one shouts at the deaf chef! Yes, they may
gesture over menu orders, and yes, they may
shout at hearing chefs, but never at him.
