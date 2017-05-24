2017/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2017

— new law: Deaf or deaf or d/Deaf

Louisiana legislator Rep. Pat Smith, D-Baton Rouge,

has introduced a House Resolution urging that

deaf people be identified by either deaf or

Deaf or d/Deaf. Right now it has been forwarded

to state Senate for their consideration. Good

idea? Don’t know – it may lead to confusion,

and confusion is not what deaf people want!

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/rep-pat-smith/

— possible no more SSDI

The new federal budget has less money for

social services and social programs. What

this means – SSDI may be at risk.

Mick Mulvaney, the Director of the Office of

Management and Budget said:

if you’re on SSDI and you’re not truly disabled,

we need you to go back to work

DeafDigest is awaiting full details on Mulvaney’s

plans.

— a deaf chef’s big comment

Omar Zamir is a deaf chef with the The Courthouse

Restaurant in Blackburn (United Kingdom). In a

newspaper interview with an interpreter he said

he loves working in restaurants for one reason –

no one shouts at the deaf chef! Yes, they may

gesture over menu orders, and yes, they may

shout at hearing chefs, but never at him.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— family feud over ordinary deaf woman

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

5/28/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/