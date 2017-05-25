2017/05/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 25, 2017

— deaf characters, deaf writers, deaf actors

A film that was a big hit at Sundance is

The Chances, described as the first film

to have deaf characters, deaf writers

and deaf actors. It is being produced by

Super Deluxe production company and it

being developed into a possible half-hour

TV sitcom. It features leading characters

Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman.

Interestingly enough, the preview said

that Shoshannah is a completely unknown

deaf actress! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/chances-group/

— a strange burglary case in Ohio

A deaf woman reported a burglary of her home

in Dayton, Ohio. Many items were taken,

but the strangest item stolen was the

stethoscope! This woman is not a physician,

but uses the stethoscope to help her hear

better. The police thought it was weird.

— a different way of seeking start-up money

A deaf electrical engineer has come up

with a low-cost handheld electronic

device to help the deaf communicate

with the hearing. His estimated start-up

money is close to one million dollars.

What did he do – paid for a local newspaper

classified ad, explaining his invention

and asking for start-up funds, just only

leaving his email address for contacts.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— two sides to a story

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

5/28/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/

Flash:

Harris Communications Bringing Latest Assistive Devices to

Mid-Atlantic Deaf and Hard of Hearing Expo June 3, 2017,

Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship, Maryland.

See New Options for Home Signaling Systems, Including the

New MyAlert™ System

ASL Video News Release: https://youtu.be/pYqzcRebYRQ