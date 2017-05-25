2017/05/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 25, 2017
— deaf characters, deaf writers, deaf actors
A film that was a big hit at Sundance is
The Chances, described as the first film
to have deaf characters, deaf writers
and deaf actors. It is being produced by
Super Deluxe production company and it
being developed into a possible half-hour
TV sitcom. It features leading characters
Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman.
Interestingly enough, the preview said
that Shoshannah is a completely unknown
deaf actress! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/chances-group/
— a strange burglary case in Ohio
A deaf woman reported a burglary of her home
in Dayton, Ohio. Many items were taken,
but the strangest item stolen was the
stethoscope! This woman is not a physician,
but uses the stethoscope to help her hear
better. The police thought it was weird.
— a different way of seeking start-up money
A deaf electrical engineer has come up
with a low-cost handheld electronic
device to help the deaf communicate
with the hearing. His estimated start-up
money is close to one million dollars.
What did he do – paid for a local newspaper
classified ad, explaining his invention
and asking for start-up funds, just only
leaving his email address for contacts.
