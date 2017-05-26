2017/05/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 26, 2017
— funny-looking captioning device
Would you want to wear the captioning device
which is is in the picture at?:
http://deafdigest.com/captioning-device/
— fake-deaf actresses trying for a deaf-role
The casting call for the deaf Rose character in
Wonderstruck attracted over 100 tapes from
young actresses. Many of these tapes were
from fake-deaf actresses! Desperate hearing
actresses?
— hacked captions
Could captions be hacked? An article in a
technology magazine said it is possible
when someone watches videos on computers!
