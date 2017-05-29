2017/05/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 29, 2017

— a Jimmy Fallon mystery with Jamie Foxx mocking ASL

There is a huge mystery with Jamie Foxx mocking

ASL on the Jimmy Fallon show, and it has a lot to

do with two deaf individuals! Fallon’s former

executive producer is Josh Lieb. He has two

cousins that are deaf, and they use sign language.

If Fallon is still friends with Lieb, could he have,

out of respect, scolded Foxx for mocking ASL?

Or was Fallon unaware of Lieb’s two deaf cousins?

Or Fallon, still angry with Lieb’s departure,

allowed Foxx’s mocking of ASL to continue?

These answers we may never know! At any rate

Foxx is #1 on Matlin’s and Nyle’s hate list.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/asl-mocked-on-talk-show/

— a well-known 1980’s popular organization is still alive

A well-known organization – World Recreation Association

of the Deaf (WRAD), founded in 1985, became practically

popular overnight. In recent years, WRAD has become

quiet, and some of us have wondered what has become

of it? WRAD is still alive and kicking, and in

fact, is staging a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness

Day on June 10th, 2017 at Six Flags Magical

Mountain in the Los Angeles area. Possibly

WRAD lacked visibility because of death of

monthly deaf newspapers that often ran

these past deaf recreational stories!

— confession of a deaf novelist

Heather Gundenkauf, who is deaf but does not use sign

language, has written her sixth novel. She spoke of

her deafness, saying that she is only able to

hear every third or fourth word. What this means

is that she cannot catch the first and second and

sometimes the third word! Why not learn ASL?

Why not use captions? Why not use an interpreter?

She did not address these issues in a recent

news conference.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— reasons famous people mock the deaf

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

5/28/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/