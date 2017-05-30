2017/05/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 30, 2017

— deaf models in ads

A survey was taken of deaf models in ads (TV, newspapers,

magazines, etc). The result was that less than one

percent of these models were deaf. There was a McDonald’s

TV commercial during the eighties that featured a young

deaf couple; Audrey Norton, the pioneering deaf actress,

was a model in the fifties with these Royal Crown Cola

and Kodak commercials. What about nowadays? The deaf people

continue to be too few in these commercials.

— 135 signed words missing in a Sign Language Dictionary

In South Korea, 135 signed words missing in the Baseball Sign

Language. Baseball is popular in South Korea. Yet approximately

250,000 deaf baseball fans do not fully understand this sport

because of these missing baseball signs! In USA, deaf people

can easily talk about baseball because there are signs

for each baseball word. Not that so in South Korea.

— lucky deaf professional photographer

The Evening Standard is a popular newspaper in London.

All photographers dream of their picturesa appear on the

newspaper front page. Ian Lawrence, who is deaf, is a

professional photographer for a British magazine.

He was walking through the London streets when he saw

police chasing a group of thieves on their motorcycles.

He grabbed his camera and quickly took a great picture.

The Evening Standard immediately bought the picture

and had it printed on the front page. Many photographers

dream all their life of having just one picture on

the front page, but with no luck. Ian was at the

right place at the right time!

