2017/05/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 31, 2017

— Hulk fights Flash Gordon

An angry Hulk got into a short scuffle with

Flash Gordon! Several fans witnessing it

jumped in to break it up between these two

strong men. Hulk? It was played by deaf actor

Lou Ferrigno in the 1979-1981 TV series. During

an autograph session at London’s ComicCon.

Lou got into an argument with Sam Jones

(Flash Gordon). It escalated into a physical

scuffle. What were they really arguing about?

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hulk-scuffling-with-flash-gordon/

— horror story at a hospital

A deaf woman went to the emergency room

at the Slidell Memorial Hospital (Louisiana).

Her emergency room visit became a 3-day

stay – all without an interpreter,

and she did not know what was wrong

with her. As a result, the hospital

is facing a lawsuit – same old story –

ADA discrimination.

— these unfriendly restaurants

Restaurants don’t follow the ADA. This was the issue

when three disabled people (deaf, wheelchair and

Little Person) got together for a discussion

at a Chicago burger restaurant. What did the

deaf person say? That for simple and easy

orders she goes to McDonald’s where she

can press her orders on a touch-screen.

She just wanted to avoid the hassle of

dealing with the waitstaff.

