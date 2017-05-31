2017/05/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 31, 2017
— Hulk fights Flash Gordon
An angry Hulk got into a short scuffle with
Flash Gordon! Several fans witnessing it
jumped in to break it up between these two
strong men. Hulk? It was played by deaf actor
Lou Ferrigno in the 1979-1981 TV series. During
an autograph session at London’s ComicCon.
Lou got into an argument with Sam Jones
(Flash Gordon). It escalated into a physical
scuffle. What were they really arguing about?
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hulk-scuffling-with-flash-gordon/
— horror story at a hospital
A deaf woman went to the emergency room
at the Slidell Memorial Hospital (Louisiana).
Her emergency room visit became a 3-day
stay – all without an interpreter,
and she did not know what was wrong
with her. As a result, the hospital
is facing a lawsuit – same old story –
ADA discrimination.
— these unfriendly restaurants
Restaurants don’t follow the ADA. This was the issue
when three disabled people (deaf, wheelchair and
Little Person) got together for a discussion
at a Chicago burger restaurant. What did the
deaf person say? That for simple and easy
orders she goes to McDonald’s where she
can press her orders on a touch-screen.
She just wanted to avoid the hassle of
dealing with the waitstaff.
