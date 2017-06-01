2017/06/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 1, 2017
— national deaf TV network comes back
A national deaf TV network is coming back.
— a hearing food truck and the deaf
Many food trucks are not deaf friendly – for
one reason – chefs need to poke their heads
out of the windows to look at the menu item
pointed by the deaf. But are there deaf employees
in the food truck industry? There is one –
in St Augustine, Florida. A hearing owner of
a food truck has hired a deaf woman. He said:
She’s shown a lot of interest and does a
fantastic job
— deaf not involved in early intervention for deaf children
The Pennsylvania Society for Advancement of the Deaf
hosted a forum that focused on early intervention
for deaf children. Fingers were pointed at
hearing-run agencies of the deaf, saying deaf
professionals are not asked to be involved
with these early intervention issues! This
is not surprising, by the way.
