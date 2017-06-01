2017/06/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 1, 2017

— national deaf TV network comes back

A national deaf TV network is coming back.

To see what it is all about, click on:

And also see the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/national-deaf-tv-network/

— a hearing food truck and the deaf

Many food trucks are not deaf friendly – for

one reason – chefs need to poke their heads

out of the windows to look at the menu item

pointed by the deaf. But are there deaf employees

in the food truck industry? There is one –

in St Augustine, Florida. A hearing owner of

a food truck has hired a deaf woman. He said:

She’s shown a lot of interest and does a

fantastic job

— deaf not involved in early intervention for deaf children

The Pennsylvania Society for Advancement of the Deaf

hosted a forum that focused on early intervention

for deaf children. Fingers were pointed at

hearing-run agencies of the deaf, saying deaf

professionals are not asked to be involved

with these early intervention issues! This

is not surprising, by the way.

