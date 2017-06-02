2017/06/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 2, 2017

— deaf snowball

In New Orleans a popular snowball stand is

Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs. The minority

owner/general manager is Kyle Littlepage.

He is deaf. Helping him out is Kyle’s brother

Cody, who is also deaf. Two other employees

are also deaf. Hearing customers write down

their orders. And they keep on coming.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-run-snowballs-stand/

— zero interest in news and politics

A deaf activist posted on the internet her

complaint that deaf people get together

frequently on a social basis – but they

only talk about themselves, and not about

news or politics. Their only interest

is making sure the government continues

with their benefits and that captions and

interpreters are always provided – but

anything else, their interest is zero.

— amazing deaf business owner

We have many deaf people that own businesses.

One business owner is amazing. It is a deaf

owner of a convenience store. This store sells

just about everything of convenience – stationery,

mobile accessories, photographic services, copying

services, mobile phone services, recharging of

batteries in addition to shaving cream, razors,

toothpaste, toothbrush, chewing gum, candy, etc.

He communicates with his customers via note pads

plus pointing at posted charts. It is amazing

because it is located in Kashmir, which discriminates

heavily against the deaf. And also amazing because the

deaf owner is just 16 years old!

