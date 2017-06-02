2017/06/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 2, 2017
— deaf snowball
In New Orleans a popular snowball stand is
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs. The minority
owner/general manager is Kyle Littlepage.
He is deaf. Helping him out is Kyle’s brother
Cody, who is also deaf. Two other employees
are also deaf. Hearing customers write down
their orders. And they keep on coming.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-run-snowballs-stand/
— zero interest in news and politics
A deaf activist posted on the internet her
complaint that deaf people get together
frequently on a social basis – but they
only talk about themselves, and not about
news or politics. Their only interest
is making sure the government continues
with their benefits and that captions and
interpreters are always provided – but
anything else, their interest is zero.
— amazing deaf business owner
We have many deaf people that own businesses.
One business owner is amazing. It is a deaf
owner of a convenience store. This store sells
just about everything of convenience – stationery,
mobile accessories, photographic services, copying
services, mobile phone services, recharging of
batteries in addition to shaving cream, razors,
toothpaste, toothbrush, chewing gum, candy, etc.
He communicates with his customers via note pads
plus pointing at posted charts. It is amazing
because it is located in Kashmir, which discriminates
heavily against the deaf. And also amazing because the
deaf owner is just 16 years old!
