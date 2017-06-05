2017/06/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 5, 2017

— fake bleeps

Deaf people watch a movie. An actor says a

bad word, and the captions say “bleep” –

but are these bleeps fake bleeps? A hearing

person who is an audio specialist said that

many bleeps are missed and are voiced out

and the hearing people hear it. But the

captions still say bleep! This specialist

argues that if there is a voiced bad word,

then the deaf people have the right to have

it captioned. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/hating-a-bleep/

— choir conductor deaf all his life

Mark Deller is deaf, been deaf all his life. It didn’t

stop him from becoming the conductor of the

Sounds of the Southwest Singers, based in Glendale,

Arizona. Being a deaf conductor is much different from

being a deaf singer. A conductor must make sure

music, played by choir singers is perfect, and that

nothing is out of sync. Yes, he wears hearing aids

in two ears. Impossible job? Don’t say it to his face!

— free for blind, but not free for deaf

A school district gave away free laptops for

blind students. The State Human Rights Commission

said it was not right – if the blind are getting

free laptops, then the deaf should be getting

theirs free. As a result, this school district

then gave away free laptops for the deaf. It

could only happen in India!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— elected deaf public officials

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/04/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/