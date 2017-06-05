2017/06/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 5, 2017
— fake bleeps
Deaf people watch a movie. An actor says a
bad word, and the captions say “bleep” –
but are these bleeps fake bleeps? A hearing
person who is an audio specialist said that
many bleeps are missed and are voiced out
and the hearing people hear it. But the
captions still say bleep! This specialist
argues that if there is a voiced bad word,
then the deaf people have the right to have
it captioned. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/hating-a-bleep/
— choir conductor deaf all his life
Mark Deller is deaf, been deaf all his life. It didn’t
stop him from becoming the conductor of the
Sounds of the Southwest Singers, based in Glendale,
Arizona. Being a deaf conductor is much different from
being a deaf singer. A conductor must make sure
music, played by choir singers is perfect, and that
nothing is out of sync. Yes, he wears hearing aids
in two ears. Impossible job? Don’t say it to his face!
— free for blind, but not free for deaf
A school district gave away free laptops for
blind students. The State Human Rights Commission
said it was not right – if the blind are getting
free laptops, then the deaf should be getting
theirs free. As a result, this school district
then gave away free laptops for the deaf. It
could only happen in India!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— elected deaf public officials
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
6/04/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/