2017/06/06

— interesting background of a deaf police officer
Scott Daily is a police officer with Tarleton
State University in Texas. In a newspaper
interview he revealed his colorful background –
football at Gallaudet, baseball player at
hearing college, rodeo professional bull
rider, construction worker, oil fields worker,
prison officer, on-call police back up with a
county police force, and as a mentor to a
troubled kid from bad family life – this troubled
kid has since become a Criminal Justice
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/gallaudet-football-player-becomes-police-officer/
— deaf with balance problems
It has been known for years that deaf people
with Spinal Meningitis have balance problems.
They have hard time walking in the dark.
There was a story today of Linda Thibodeau,
a professor at the University of Texas at
Dallas Advanced Hearing Research Center.
She said that deaf people have problems
with balance. She did not mention Spinal
Meningitis. Is she saying that deaf people
without Spinal Meningitis still have
balance problems? Don’t know. We have
deaf dancers and deaf athletes and deaf in
other activities that require good balance.
— deaf volunteer fireman denied interpreters twice
A small town deaf volunteer fireman was stopped
by police. He asked for an interpreter. It
wasn’t given to him. He was taken to the county
jail to be booked. Again, no interpreter was
given him. He has been released on his own
recognition but has to formally appear
in the court room in the future. He has already
asked for an interpreter for his court appearance.
Yet this is a worry that an interpreter will not
show up for the third time. DeafDigest worries
that because of the traffic stop incident, and
his demands for an interpreter becoming a
front page newspaper story, he could lose his
job as volunteer fire fighter!
