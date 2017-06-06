2017/06/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 6, 2017

— interesting background of a deaf police officer

Scott Daily is a police officer with Tarleton

State University in Texas. In a newspaper

interview he revealed his colorful background –

football at Gallaudet, baseball player at

hearing college, rodeo professional bull

rider, construction worker, oil fields worker,

prison officer, on-call police back up with a

county police force, and as a mentor to a

troubled kid from bad family life – this troubled

kid has since become a Criminal Justice

student. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/gallaudet-football-player-becomes-police-officer/

— deaf with balance problems

It has been known for years that deaf people

with Spinal Meningitis have balance problems.

They have hard time walking in the dark.

There was a story today of Linda Thibodeau,

a professor at the University of Texas at

Dallas Advanced Hearing Research Center.

She said that deaf people have problems

with balance. She did not mention Spinal

Meningitis. Is she saying that deaf people

without Spinal Meningitis still have

balance problems? Don’t know. We have

deaf dancers and deaf athletes and deaf in

other activities that require good balance.

— deaf volunteer fireman denied interpreters twice

A small town deaf volunteer fireman was stopped

by police. He asked for an interpreter. It

wasn’t given to him. He was taken to the county

jail to be booked. Again, no interpreter was

given him. He has been released on his own

recognition but has to formally appear

in the court room in the future. He has already

asked for an interpreter for his court appearance.

Yet this is a worry that an interpreter will not

show up for the third time. DeafDigest worries

that because of the traffic stop incident, and

his demands for an interpreter becoming a

front page newspaper story, he could lose his

job as volunteer fire fighter!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf horror tales

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/04/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/