2017/06/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 7, 2017
— a simple device for deaf drivers stopped by police
There are several ways for deaf drivers to tell the
police officers of their deafness. Possibly Ronnie
Fulcher, a deaf man from North Carolina, came up
with possibly the best idea. After being stopped
by police few years ago, he thought of a special
device – called Pullover Pal. See the picture at:
http://deafdigest.com/pullover-pal/
— 911 dispatch center begs hearing people to leave deaf text 911 alone
A certain emergency dispatch center has asked the public
to use voice 911 and not deaf text 911 in case of
emergencies. This center has been overwhelmed with hearing
people using 911 text for emergencies that they could
easily use voice 911 calls. As a result, deaf people using
this text emergency service encounter delays trying to
get through!
— these Facebook Live captions
Facebook has announcced that its video-based Facebook Live
feature will be captioned. Good news – but with a big
question – how good would these captions be? We have seen
automated captions on other vides look bad or look silly
with garbled words. We will have to wait and see.
