2017/06/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 7, 2017

— a simple device for deaf drivers stopped by police

There are several ways for deaf drivers to tell the

police officers of their deafness. Possibly Ronnie

Fulcher, a deaf man from North Carolina, came up

with possibly the best idea. After being stopped

by police few years ago, he thought of a special

device – called Pullover Pal. See the picture at:

http://deafdigest.com/pullover-pal/

— 911 dispatch center begs hearing people to leave deaf text 911 alone

A certain emergency dispatch center has asked the public

to use voice 911 and not deaf text 911 in case of

emergencies. This center has been overwhelmed with hearing

people using 911 text for emergencies that they could

easily use voice 911 calls. As a result, deaf people using

this text emergency service encounter delays trying to

get through!

— these Facebook Live captions

Facebook has announcced that its video-based Facebook Live

feature will be captioned. Good news – but with a big

question – how good would these captions be? We have seen

automated captions on other vides look bad or look silly

with garbled words. We will have to wait and see.

