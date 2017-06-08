2017/06/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 8, 2017

— deaf person working near the London terror attack

Everytime there is a big public emergency, we always

wonder about the deaf people at the scene. There was

one – Alexandru Barabasa. He was working at a small

restaurant as the bartender. He was doing restaurant

errands and chores when the London attack took place.

He caught a glimpse of these terrorists, brandishing

their weapons, but said they didn’t see him. All

of a sudden police officers came to the restaurant,

ordered everyone out and led them to safety. His

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bartender-near-london-attack/

— More on Facebook Live captions

It was mentioned that anyone can caption Facebook

Live if they had proper captioning software. More

likely it will be the bigger (hearing) media

outlets that will do these “perfect” captions

since they have these captioning resources.

What about people at home that want to caption

their Facebook Live videos? If they use these

auto-caption resources, there will be garbling.

If they do the captions themselves, it will

take a lot of time, maybe hours and hours just

to do a few minutes of captions.

— FCC says some deaf people still use Model 15 TTY machines

Model 15 TTY machines, already obsolete, was used

by many deaf people during the sixties and seventies.

Nowadays few deaf people use TTYs since we use

the social media and emails for communication

purposes. The FCC just issued an announcement

wanting to make sure that the telephone lines

are still compatible with these old TTY machines!

