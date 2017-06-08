2017/06/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 8, 2017
— deaf person working near the London terror attack
Everytime there is a big public emergency, we always
wonder about the deaf people at the scene. There was
one – Alexandru Barabasa. He was working at a small
restaurant as the bartender. He was doing restaurant
errands and chores when the London attack took place.
He caught a glimpse of these terrorists, brandishing
their weapons, but said they didn’t see him. All
of a sudden police officers came to the restaurant,
ordered everyone out and led them to safety. His
picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-bartender-near-london-attack/
— More on Facebook Live captions
It was mentioned that anyone can caption Facebook
Live if they had proper captioning software. More
likely it will be the bigger (hearing) media
outlets that will do these “perfect” captions
since they have these captioning resources.
What about people at home that want to caption
their Facebook Live videos? If they use these
auto-caption resources, there will be garbling.
If they do the captions themselves, it will
take a lot of time, maybe hours and hours just
to do a few minutes of captions.
— FCC says some deaf people still use Model 15 TTY machines
Model 15 TTY machines, already obsolete, was used
by many deaf people during the sixties and seventies.
Nowadays few deaf people use TTYs since we use
the social media and emails for communication
purposes. The FCC just issued an announcement
wanting to make sure that the telephone lines
are still compatible with these old TTY machines!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— captioning glasses or captioning device
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
6/04/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/