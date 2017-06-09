2017/06/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 9, 2017
— Deaf scared to sign in public in 1936 for an odd reason
For a short time in 1936 Gesture Sign Language was
very popular among hearing people that knew nothing
about ASL. It was called Handies. The deaf people
were afraid to sign in public for that reason –
hearing people seeing the deaf use ASL would think
it is Gesture Sign Language (Handies) and would
ask them for the meaning of that ASL sign! A
Handies picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/gesture-sign-language-or-handies/
— business owned by deaf that is now 66 years old
Many businesses don’t last 66 years; yet one business
started by a deaf man is still continuing (though
under different ownership). In 1951 Michael Skropeta,
who is deaf and an accomplished baker, opened
The Cake Box Bakery in Pleasant Hill, California.
In 1968, the business moved to Lafayette, California.
At age of 80, Michael sold his business and retired
because of health issues. Four years later he
passed away. This business continues under
the same name. What this means is that loyal
customers purchasing their baked goods may not
realize the bakery was started by a deaf baker!
— most amazing candidate in an upcoming election
Some deaf people run for election for a public
office in an election. A few would win, but most
don’t. Ben Fletcher is amazing – for one
reason – he is deaf-blind. He was hoping
to win election as a Green Party candidate
in Putney, a district in London (UK).
