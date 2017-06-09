2017/06/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 9, 2017

— Deaf scared to sign in public in 1936 for an odd reason

For a short time in 1936 Gesture Sign Language was

very popular among hearing people that knew nothing

about ASL. It was called Handies. The deaf people

were afraid to sign in public for that reason –

hearing people seeing the deaf use ASL would think

it is Gesture Sign Language (Handies) and would

ask them for the meaning of that ASL sign! A

Handies picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/gesture-sign-language-or-handies/

— business owned by deaf that is now 66 years old

Many businesses don’t last 66 years; yet one business

started by a deaf man is still continuing (though

under different ownership). In 1951 Michael Skropeta,

who is deaf and an accomplished baker, opened

The Cake Box Bakery in Pleasant Hill, California.

In 1968, the business moved to Lafayette, California.

At age of 80, Michael sold his business and retired

because of health issues. Four years later he

passed away. This business continues under

the same name. What this means is that loyal

customers purchasing their baked goods may not

realize the bakery was started by a deaf baker!

— most amazing candidate in an upcoming election

Some deaf people run for election for a public

office in an election. A few would win, but most

don’t. Ben Fletcher is amazing – for one

reason – he is deaf-blind. He was hoping

to win election as a Green Party candidate

in Putney, a district in London (UK).

