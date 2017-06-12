2017/06/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 12, 2017

— British Theresa May blunder helped a deaf man

Prime Minister Theresa May gambled with a British

election only to have it backfire on her. It

greatly helped Stephen Lloyd, who is deaf. He

was elected to the Parliament years ago but was

defeated in the 2015 election. He won the

election this time and is now representing

the Liberal Democrat party (May is a

Conservative). A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-person-returns-to-british-parliament/

— deaf person becoming much more famous after death

James Castle, a deaf man from Idaho, passed away in

1977. He pretty much led an isolated life after

leaving Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, without

learning ASL. He spent much of his life doodling –

these simple drawings on pieeces of paper and scrap.

Museums all over the world, especially the big art

museums in Madrid and Philadelphia exhibited his

drawings and doodlings. And now this – his life

and his work with simple art is becoming a

play production in New York City.

— a big shock behind a past 222-0 college football score

Football fans that love history know about the 1916 game

between Georgia Tech and Cumberland. Georgia Tech won

222-0 in the most lopsided football game ever. Only

yesterday it was revealed that one of the Georgia

Tech players scored 8 touchdowns in that game. That

player was George Strupper. He was deaf, a fact

that practically no deaf fans of football were

aware of!

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— understanding courtroom legal issues

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/11/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/