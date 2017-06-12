2017/06/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 12, 2017
— British Theresa May blunder helped a deaf man
Prime Minister Theresa May gambled with a British
election only to have it backfire on her. It
greatly helped Stephen Lloyd, who is deaf. He
was elected to the Parliament years ago but was
defeated in the 2015 election. He won the
election this time and is now representing
the Liberal Democrat party (May is a
Conservative). A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-person-returns-to-british-parliament/
— deaf person becoming much more famous after death
James Castle, a deaf man from Idaho, passed away in
1977. He pretty much led an isolated life after
leaving Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, without
learning ASL. He spent much of his life doodling –
these simple drawings on pieeces of paper and scrap.
Museums all over the world, especially the big art
museums in Madrid and Philadelphia exhibited his
drawings and doodlings. And now this – his life
and his work with simple art is becoming a
play production in New York City.
— a big shock behind a past 222-0 college football score
Football fans that love history know about the 1916 game
between Georgia Tech and Cumberland. Georgia Tech won
222-0 in the most lopsided football game ever. Only
yesterday it was revealed that one of the Georgia
Tech players scored 8 touchdowns in that game. That
player was George Strupper. He was deaf, a fact
that practically no deaf fans of football were
aware of!
Latest deaf jobs
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— understanding courtroom legal issues
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
6/11/17 Blue and Gold editions at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/