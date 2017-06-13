2017/06/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 13, 2017
— busiest deaf woman employed near Gallaudet
A newspaper ran a story on Hillary Peters
extremely busy working at Fare Well, a
up and coming Vegan restaurant not too far
from the Gallaudet campus. She graduated
from Gallaudet last year and is currently
juggling many hats – bartender, server
and manager while at the same time passing
notes back and forth with hearing patrons.
This restuarant is a daytime cafe and a
night time bar. Oh, yes one of the employees
she manages is deaf. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-restaurant-employee-with-many-hats/
— police officer decisions
When a police officer receives a call to
rush to a scene, there are many things
that race across his mind – what kind
of incident, how bad is the automobile
accident, is the driver having issues,
any abused children, adults being
threatened, people threatening suicide,
dead people, etc, etc. This is why for
many such officers, a deaf situation is
probably the last thing on their minds!
Very often dispatchers do not get full
information to pass on to them.
— Powerball helping the deaf
In some states lotteries allocate part of money
to help the deaf. But what about the Powerball?
A liquor store owner in Menifee, a small city
in California, sold the ticket that won the
$447.8 prize. Once the winner shows up to
claim his prize, the liquor store will be
rewarded with a one million dollar bonus.
The owner plans to allocate part of the
bonus money to help the deaf. The owner’s
older brother is deaf, hence wanting
to help the Deaf Community.
