2017/06/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 13, 2017

— busiest deaf woman employed near Gallaudet

A newspaper ran a story on Hillary Peters

extremely busy working at Fare Well, a

up and coming Vegan restaurant not too far

from the Gallaudet campus. She graduated

from Gallaudet last year and is currently

juggling many hats – bartender, server

and manager while at the same time passing

notes back and forth with hearing patrons.

This restuarant is a daytime cafe and a

night time bar. Oh, yes one of the employees

she manages is deaf. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-restaurant-employee-with-many-hats/

— police officer decisions

When a police officer receives a call to

rush to a scene, there are many things

that race across his mind – what kind

of incident, how bad is the automobile

accident, is the driver having issues,

any abused children, adults being

threatened, people threatening suicide,

dead people, etc, etc. This is why for

many such officers, a deaf situation is

probably the last thing on their minds!

Very often dispatchers do not get full

information to pass on to them.

— Powerball helping the deaf

In some states lotteries allocate part of money

to help the deaf. But what about the Powerball?

A liquor store owner in Menifee, a small city

in California, sold the ticket that won the

$447.8 prize. Once the winner shows up to

claim his prize, the liquor store will be

rewarded with a one million dollar bonus.

The owner plans to allocate part of the

bonus money to help the deaf. The owner’s

older brother is deaf, hence wanting

to help the Deaf Community.

Latest deaf jobs

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Deaf House perfection

http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

6/11/17 Blue and Gold editions at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/