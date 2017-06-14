2017/06/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 14, 2017

— appointment for doctor to certify deafness on driver’s license

The North Carolina Senate Rules Committee supported a proposed

bill to set up a deafness symbol on driver’s license. Purpose

is to tell cops of driver’s deafness during traffic stops.

Good or bad? It is up to the deaf driver to get that

deafness symbol. And to get that symbol the driver’s

doctor must sign paper to certify deafness. This means

the hassle of setting up an appointment for a five-second

signature! And besides, the alarmed cop may think the

deaf driver is reaching out for something dangerous in

a pocket, not realizing it is just a wallet! A

picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/five-second-doctor-appointment/

— we need a simple deaf press release

DeafDigest editor received a press release from an

organization serving the deaf. It basically said:

Joe Doe (name is fictional) to receive a government

honor

The XYZ Association of the Deaf (name is fictional)

is having a ceremony to honor Joe Doe.

He has severe-to-profound hearing loss, when

Universal Newborn Hearing Screening to discover

congenital hearing loss didn’t exist in many

states. He wore hearing aids until two CI’s were

inserted at young age.

Why couldn’t the XYZ Association keep it simple

and say that Joe Doe was born deaf and became

a professional success in the years to come.

Just keep it simple!

— reason for some council members opposing captions bill

Pawtucket, Rhode Island became the second

American city to require captions at public

facilities, ie bars and restaurants. The

bill was narrowly passed by the city council

for one reason. The opponents were afraid that

the “required” captions would turn off

bar customers, forcing them to leave for another

bar outside of Pawtucket that has no law on

captions! The first city, by the way, is

Portland, Oregon.

