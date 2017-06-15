2017/06/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 15, 2017

— a baseball practice

We all know about the tragic shooting at the ball field

in Alexandria, VA where the Republicans were having

a baseball practice. They were getting ready for their

big Congressional Baseball Game tonite against the

Democrats. By the way, where did the Democrats

practice baseball? At the Dummy Hoy Field at

Gallaudet University! May the best team win.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/at-gallaudet-baseball-field/

— applying for a trademark

Gene Simmons is a rocker with the KISS rock band.

He knows nothing about ASL, but he wants to trademark

the famous ILY hand sign. Is he crazy? Yes!

— a magazine article 110 years ago

The June 1907 issue of Scientific American magazine

had a statement, as part of an article about the deaf

that went like this:

the old-fashioned alphabet is now unknown

Was the writer aware that Gallaudet University

always supported sign language as well as

fingerspelling? Probably not! Or the magazine

editorial staff never heard of Gallaudet?

Possibly so!

