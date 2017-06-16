2017/06/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 16, 2017
— deaf short film that won many awards
The short film – Dawn of the Deaf has so far
won many awards at short film festivals.
It is a Deaf Horror film. If one likes
horror movies, this movie should be watched.
A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-horror-scene/
— a shocker with a mobile home donated to a deaf woman
A deaf woman received a donated mobile
home from a church to replace the original
home destroyed in a tornado. A nightmare –
no paperwork that said it was a gift.
Home was never registered with county.
Church that donated the house is out of
business. No interpreter, except for her
mother and hearing ex-husband. The county
is now working to try to get this mess resolved.
If not, she could lose her house and pay
thousands of dollars in back property taxes!
— Kansas City Royals draft a deaf pitcher
Cason Sherrod, who is deaf, is a pitcher with
Texas A & M baseball team. Kansas City
Royals has drafted him. Right now he is
with his team in the College World Series,
meaning if he wishes to sign a minor league
contract, he has to wait till the end of
series.
