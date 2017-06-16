2017/06/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 16, 2017

— deaf short film that won many awards

The short film – Dawn of the Deaf has so far

won many awards at short film festivals.

It is a Deaf Horror film. If one likes

horror movies, this movie should be watched.

A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-horror-scene/

— a shocker with a mobile home donated to a deaf woman

A deaf woman received a donated mobile

home from a church to replace the original

home destroyed in a tornado. A nightmare –

no paperwork that said it was a gift.

Home was never registered with county.

Church that donated the house is out of

business. No interpreter, except for her

mother and hearing ex-husband. The county

is now working to try to get this mess resolved.

If not, she could lose her house and pay

thousands of dollars in back property taxes!

— Kansas City Royals draft a deaf pitcher

Cason Sherrod, who is deaf, is a pitcher with

Texas A & M baseball team. Kansas City

Royals has drafted him. Right now he is

with his team in the College World Series,

meaning if he wishes to sign a minor league

contract, he has to wait till the end of

series.

