2017/06/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 19, 2017
— downloading movies from web sites
Many people download movies from web sites instead
of going to the movie theaters. Some sites offer
free movies; some sites charge for downloaded
movies. For the deaf, we must make sure that
these downloaded movies have captions (or
subtitles). And if there are “free” movies,
need to make sure the site is honest. It
can be frustrating to download a movie for
few hours only to find the film is not
captioned! A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/downloading-movie/
— incident with North Koreans at the airport
The Homeland Security people at the JFK Airport
in New York grabbed a briefcase from a group
of North Koreans. The airport personnel
asked for their diplomatic credentials
and the visitors were not cooperative.
There was some scuffling, pushing and
tugging. They were released and allowed
to board the plane bound for North
Korea, but they refused to board.
Who was the North Korean group? They
wanted to attend a a three-day UN
conference on rights of deaf people
and disabled people!
— police advice on communicating with the deaf
A police chief gave this advice on how to
communicate with the deaf. Use notes if
the deaf person can read and write and if
no interpreter is available. For the deaf
that don’t sign and depend on lipreading,
make sure the room is well lighted and the
officer is about 2-3 feet away face to face.
If the deaf person turns his head away,
it is OK to tap them on shoulder to get
their attention. Who gave that advise?
A police chief in Zaire!
