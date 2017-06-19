2017/06/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 19, 2017

— downloading movies from web sites

Many people download movies from web sites instead

of going to the movie theaters. Some sites offer

free movies; some sites charge for downloaded

movies. For the deaf, we must make sure that

these downloaded movies have captions (or

subtitles). And if there are “free” movies,

need to make sure the site is honest. It

can be frustrating to download a movie for

few hours only to find the film is not

captioned! A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/downloading-movie/

— incident with North Koreans at the airport

The Homeland Security people at the JFK Airport

in New York grabbed a briefcase from a group

of North Koreans. The airport personnel

asked for their diplomatic credentials

and the visitors were not cooperative.

There was some scuffling, pushing and

tugging. They were released and allowed

to board the plane bound for North

Korea, but they refused to board.

Who was the North Korean group? They

wanted to attend a a three-day UN

conference on rights of deaf people

and disabled people!

— police advice on communicating with the deaf

A police chief gave this advice on how to

communicate with the deaf. Use notes if

the deaf person can read and write and if

no interpreter is available. For the deaf

that don’t sign and depend on lipreading,

make sure the room is well lighted and the

officer is about 2-3 feet away face to face.

If the deaf person turns his head away,

it is OK to tap them on shoulder to get

their attention. Who gave that advise?

A police chief in Zaire!

