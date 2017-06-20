2017/06/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 20, 2017

— Few 5-star hotels broke promise with deaf-owned bakery

The Shuktara is a deaf-owned bakery in Kolkata

(formerly known as Calcutta) in India. These deaf

bakers were trained by mentors, a French restauranteur

and a pastry chef. These mentors used contacts to set

up pastry accounts with few five-star hotels.

But when the hotels learned that the bakery owners

were deaf, they backed out. The bakery overcame

these cancelled accounts and is currently doing

very well. A picture is at:

http://deafdigest.com/five-star-hotels-wont-do-business-with-deaf/

— fined $250 for not understanding English

A hearing Uber driver was fined $250 for speaking

in Spanish at the Miami International Airport.

The law, in Florida, said that drivers of

Uber and Lyft must be able to communicate

in English. Would deaf Uber/Lyft drivers,

communicating in ASL, be also guilty?

Uber/Lyft both say no, but Miami says yes!

It didn’t matter to the cops that these

drivers use apps to help them communicate

with hearing passengers.

— Dawn of the Deaf short film is free to watch

According to a web posting, Vimeo is making

available the film “Dawn of the Deaf” for

free viewing.

