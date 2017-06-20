2017/06/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 20, 2017
— Few 5-star hotels broke promise with deaf-owned bakery
The Shuktara is a deaf-owned bakery in Kolkata
(formerly known as Calcutta) in India. These deaf
bakers were trained by mentors, a French restauranteur
and a pastry chef. These mentors used contacts to set
up pastry accounts with few five-star hotels.
But when the hotels learned that the bakery owners
were deaf, they backed out. The bakery overcame
these cancelled accounts and is currently doing
very well. A picture is at:
http://deafdigest.com/five-star-hotels-wont-do-business-with-deaf/
— fined $250 for not understanding English
A hearing Uber driver was fined $250 for speaking
in Spanish at the Miami International Airport.
The law, in Florida, said that drivers of
Uber and Lyft must be able to communicate
in English. Would deaf Uber/Lyft drivers,
communicating in ASL, be also guilty?
Uber/Lyft both say no, but Miami says yes!
It didn’t matter to the cops that these
drivers use apps to help them communicate
with hearing passengers.
— Dawn of the Deaf short film is free to watch
According to a web posting, Vimeo is making
available the film “Dawn of the Deaf” for
free viewing.
